ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

CUSD Update: Teachers and Heroes Celebrated, Director of Special Programs and Public Information Officer Positions Made Permanent

By Christine Van Tuyl
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 3 days ago

The Coronado Unified School District school board trustees met on Thursday, April 21 at District Offices where the board approved a motion to make two district positions permanent, the Director of Special Programs and the Public Information Officer. But not before the board celebrated district certificated staff members of the year, two local heroes and a police officer for her work in the schools.

Coronado High School student Nevaeh Henrich was honored for receiving the Girl Scouts USA Medal of Honor for playing a key role in saving the life of her best friend’s mom. According to Niamh Foley, Director of Student Services, the award is the highest and rarest honor bestowed by the organization, with only three other San Diego Girl Scouts receiving the award in the last ten years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cL7Wa_0fL6v9Xr00
Nevaeh Henrich, standing with Superintendent Karl Mueller, was recognized by CUSD for helping save someone’s life.

“Nevaeh truly represents a stellar CUSD citizen,” said Foley. “You have the knowledge and the skills necessary to excel in anything you wish to do, and you have the confidence to achieve those goals.”

Grace Del Bagno, an officer with the Coronado Police, was celebrated for her role as School Resource Officer and named a CUSD Community Champion. She was recognized for establishing strong, positive relationships with the students and encouraging empathy and kindness. She was also recognized for helping students create service projects to benefit the community, including adding books to the little free libraries and feeding the homeless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vT4ze_0fL6v9Xr00
Administrators thanked Officer Grace for connecting with students and encouraging kindness.

The board also recognized the 2021-2022 Certificated Staff Members of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvoKU_0fL6v9Xr00
CMS Teacher of the Year Kevin Ramirez with Principal Brooke Falar and Superintendent Mueller.

This included Kevin Paiz-Ramirez, a sixth grade science teacher and science department leader, as well as ASB teacher and co-advisor of the Coronado Optimist Club Junior Optimist at CMS. According to CMS Principal Brooke Falar, he is always encouraging kids to use their voices and speak out when they get excited about something in the world of science.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvdbp_0fL6v9Xr00
Village Teacher of the Year Risé Cooley with Superintendent Mueller and Principal Dr. Heidi Bergener.

Risé Cooley, third grade teacher at Village Elementary was also honored. According to Dr. Heidi Bergener, Village Elementary School Principal, Cooley goes above and beyond making learning fun in her warm, welcoming classroom full of class pets. She delivers top-notch instruction while creating curious learners that hang on her every word, according to Bergener.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGhMX_0fL6v9Xr00
Strand Elementary Principal Jenny Moore with Strand Teacher of the Year Jodi Judd and Superintendent Mueller.

Strand Elementary Principal Jenny Moore celebrated teacher Jodi Judd. Not only has Judd been teaching for more than 28 years, but she is a military child herself, so she understands how to support her students and create opportunities for each student to feel successful. (Roughly 70% of students at Strand Elementary are from military families.) She was also instrumental in helping kids at Strand get the technology they needed for academic achievement at school, according to Moore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlIdI_0fL6v9Xr00
CHS Principal Karin Mellina with CHS Teacher of the Year Bill Lemei and Superintendent Mueller.

Finally, William Lemei, AP college prep physics teacher, was recognized for being Coronado High School’s Teacher of the Year. Superintendent Karl Mueller said that Lemei is an “amazing teacher and colleague who shares his wisdom openly to make the world a better place.” According to Karin Mellina, CHS Principal, students say that Lemei is a “passionate role model” and “the best teacher they’ve ever had.” He “exudes positivity and humanity” in every interaction, according to Mellina.

Trustee Bruce Shepherd said that it’s important for the community to remember that CUSD is populated with thoughtful and dedicated teachers who are invested in their students learning, and teachers that can change lives.

“There are issues in our community that run through public education and they divide us, or they cause people to get upset, or they cause people to challenge…which is fine … but I also think it’s important that people know that our schools are populated with teachers with this kind of talent and judgment, and the ability to implement top-notch education in our classrooms,” said Shepherd.

Also recognized was Trustee Whitney Antrim, who, according to Mueller, assisted a pedestrian who was walking mid-span on the Coronado Bridge. She was asked him if he needed help, and the man got into her car, where she was able to take him to Coronado where he could receive support and services.

“Acts of service and kindness take place daily by citizens of our school community, but compassion can often go unnoticed,” said Mueller. “I wanted to thank Trustee Antrim for the compassion and care she showed, and for the strength and courage the moment took.”

In other board business, as a part of the Superintendent’s long range plan update, a motion was made to change the two positions of Director of Special Programs and Public Information Officer from temporary to permanent. According to Trustee Dr. Helen Anderson Cruz, the two positions have added tremendous value to the district. Trustee Esther Valdes-Clayton reiterated that Shane Schmeichel, in his position of Director of Special Programs, was able to bring in more than double the funding from the previous year. The motion passed.

In an update from Deputy Superintendent Donnie Salamanca, the installation of more security cameras was discussed, but he said more analyzation of a current proposal was needed before the district moved forward, as the current quote topped $230k.

“If it’s something we need, we ought to get it, but this price seems outrageous,” said Trustee Shepherd. “We’d like to look at this and get a recommendation back at a future meeting.”

Next, Senior Director of Learning Dr. Megan Battle brought a report regarding CUSD’s pandemic response as it relates to academic achievement. She shared existing interventions with details and timelines as well what assessments, data and metrics the district is using to measure academic achievement for individual students. (This report can be viewed in its entirety here .)

“Using multiple measures to assess student achievement is critical,” said Dr. Battle. “In order to improve student outcomes, it’s critical that our teachers have tools to use that show where students are in point A, at the beginning of the school year, where they are coming in, and how we are going to get them to point B, which is at grade level or above. And there are check points along the way to make sure that students are making progress and they aren’t falling off the tracks.”

She said that prior to the pandemic and still today, CUSD uses a variety of measures to make growth comparisons, adjusting curriculum and instruction to meet students’ needs. She shared that the district was able to procure a new tool with COVID money called Common Lit, which is a universal tool used to gather high school metrics.  Using the Common Lit data reports, teachers can immediately identify which students are high performers on a particular standard and which students may need more support or intervention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTdeK_0fL6v9Xr00
The Common Lit assessment is an estimate of performance and serves as a checkpoint with teachers in conjunction with other assessments.

“The tiered supports are how we are going to get these struggling students back to grade level. We can highlight, especially using this new assessment, which specific standard this student is struggling with, then we can hone in on it, and give them the materials and instruction they need to improve,” said Dr. Battle.

The next school board meeting will be held on Thursday, May 19 th at 4pm.

The story CUSD Update: Teachers and Heroes Celebrated, Director of Special Programs and Public Information Officer Positions Made Permanent appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by Christine Van Tuyl .

Comments / 0

Related
The Coronado Times

Coronado Unified Announces 2022 Teachers of the Year

Source: Coronado Unified School District Four teachers, one from each of the school sites, have been selected as Coronado Unified School District Teachers of the Year. “Recognition of these four […] The story Coronado Unified Announces 2022 Teachers of the Year appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CUSD Hosts First Expert-Led Community Forum on Post-COVID Academic Achievement

The Coronado Unified School District hosted its first-ever community forum on post-pandemic academic achievement on Tuesday, April 26th from 5-6pm. About 30 community members gathered at District Offices to learn […] The story CUSD Hosts First Expert-Led Community Forum on Post-COVID Academic Achievement appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Christine Van Tuyl.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Education
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Coronado, CA
Government
The Coronado Times

Karl Mueller Honored by the Classroom of the Future Foundation with ‘2022 Innovative Superintendent Award’

Source: Coronado Unified School District Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller was selected by the Classroom of the Future Foundation (CFF) Board of Directors to receive the foundation’s Innovative […] The story Karl Mueller Honored by the Classroom of the Future Foundation with ‘2022 Innovative Superintendent Award’ appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Coronado Times

Free Summer Shuttle Program Offering Interior Ad Space

Coronado is offering interior advertising space for sale on the City’s popular Free Summer Shuttle buses to local businesses and groups. Four shuttles will operate this summer from Friday, May […] The story Free Summer Shuttle Program Offering Interior Ad Space appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

City of Coronado to Launch New Municipal Website May 9

The City of Coronado is preparing to launch a new municipal website next month that is attractive, user-friendly and much improved. Work on the new website is wrapping up with […] The story City of Coronado to Launch New Municipal Website May 9 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Islander Track Had Busy Week with Cluster Meet and Small Schools Invitational

On Thursday, March 24, CHS Islander track participated in a league cluster meet with Kearny and Clairemont at Clairemont, followed by the Calvin Christian Small Schools Invitational at Escondido High […] The story Islander Track Had Busy Week with Cluster Meet and Small Schools Invitational appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by George Green.
ESCONDIDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Programs And#District Offices#Coronado High School#Student Services#The Coronado Police#School Resource Officer#Cusd Community
The Coronado Times

Cays Park Master Plan Project Update

The Coronado Cays Park Master Plan is on the City Council agenda for Tuesday, April 19. The Council approved a contract modification in December for the City’s consultant on the […] The story Cays Park Master Plan Project Update appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

CHS Islanders Compete in the UC Track Classic

In 2019, the coaches at University City decided to create a track invite with races for freshmen, sophomores, open, and invitational athletes. It just so happened that was the year […] The story CHS Islanders Compete in the UC Track Classic appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by George Green.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Safe Harbor Coronado Presents “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety”

In partnership with the Coronado Island Film Festival, Safe Harbor Coronado is hosting a screening of the IndieFlix Film, Angst, on April 25th at 6:30 pm at the Coronado High School Theater. Following the screening, stay for a multidisciplinary panel discussion with professionals in the field who will answer questions and speak about their experiences in treating those with anxiety. For more information and ticket purchase go here.
CORONADO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
The Coronado Times

Contribute to the Jean Landon Inspiration Award Scholarship Fund

Submitted by Friends of Jean Landon Just before Covid, some Coronado community members started a local scholarship called the Jean Landon Inspiration Award. It is to be awarded to a Coronado High […] The story Contribute to the Jean Landon Inspiration Award Scholarship Fund appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Crown City Comedy Brings Laughter to Coronado

“Comedy is not as easy as it appears!” Take it from comedian Taylor Dunn, whose day job is in the Navy. He expresses that people are surprised that stand-up comedy […] The story Crown City Comedy Brings Laughter to Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Jennifer Velez.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado

Submitted by Doris Besikof Recently I had two occasions to experience our community. The Flower Show:  Sunday afternoon, it was my honor to demonstrate painting at the Arts Booth. Since […] The story Two Glimpses of a ‘More Than OK’ Coronado appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Lamb’s “Million Dollar Quartet” Blazes as Memorable Experience

If you don’t read the rest of this, know this: Go see it. Since moving to Coronado I haven’t had the pleasure of a Lamb’s Players Theatre production. We got comfortable in our seats and reviewed the playbill inside the beautiful building with the intimate space and a charming, detailed set. The announcements were made and the lights went down to soon come up — surprising me with the cast quickly on stage and in position. I was immediately delighted and sucked back into the pure joy of community theatre-going.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12

Did you know that people with diabetes have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease? It’s true. If this disease touches your life, don’t miss the opportunity to become more […] The story Monthly Sharp Coronado Hospital Presentation, April 12 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
338
Followers
369
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy