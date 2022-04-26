ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Police activity reported in Petaluma now concluded

By Alex Baker
 3 days ago

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity reported earlier by the the Petaluma Police Department is now concluded, the department said in an alert . The activity was in the area of Huntington Way, Wilmington Drive and Madison Street in Petaluma. People had previously been advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing store. Check back for updates.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

