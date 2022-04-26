Police activity reported in Petaluma now concluded
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police activity reported earlier by the the Petaluma Police Department is now concluded, the department said in an alert . The activity was in the area of Huntington Way, Wilmington Drive and Madison Street in Petaluma. People had previously been advised to avoid the area.
