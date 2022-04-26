ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Lutcher wins big in Class 3A playoff opener against Union Parish

By Richie Mills
 3 days ago

LUTCHER, La. — The No. 3 Lutcher Bulldogs defeated No. 30 Union Parish, 13-0 in their Class 3A playoff opener.

Lutcher’s Noah Detillier kept the Farmers scoreless in Tuesday’s contest, including a third frame where he struck out the side.

Detillier also plated Lutcher’s first run of the ballgame on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 3rd inning.

The Bulldogs would score 1 more run in the 4th and 11 runs in the 4th to ten-run rule Union Parish.

Lutcher will play the winner of Kaplan and Crowley in a three-game series in the Class 3A playoffs regional round.

For the full bracket, click here .

