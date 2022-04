In this video, Lindsay Adler shows how going back to the basics, with nothing more than her camera, a white backdrop, and a bare bulb flash can make for some great images. When I first started out with photography, I remember thinking the farther away you put the light, the softer the edges will be. But then, you learn hard shadows will occur when you have the light farther away from your talent. Just look at what the sun does on a summer day, and it'll correct that error in thought.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 23 HOURS AGO