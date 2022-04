Manchester United's home contest against Chelsea on Thursday was essentially a must-win if the Red Devils had any hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. After that performance, it looks like the most they may be able to get is Europa League. United entered the day six points back of fourth-place Arsenal, having lost to the Gunners last time out. But an anemic attack and a defense with no cohesion struggled, with United settling for a fortunate 1-1 draw with the Blues.

