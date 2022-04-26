'Highly contagious' disease kills dozens of horses at Colorado facility

Unfortunately, it seems as though a hunter didn’t get to experience of taking down such a majestic beast. The cause of death seems to be unknown, but one Montana man stumbled upon the remains of this old bull near Troy, Montana, while searching for mushrooms after a controlled burn last spring.
April 26 (UPI) -- An animal control officer in Colorado rescued a baby fox found trapped in a home's window well. Greenwood Village said in a Twitter post that Animal Control officer Meg Stahl, of the Greenwood Village Police Department, responded to a home Tuesday morning on a report of a baby fox in distress.
While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life.
Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Animal Services is urging dog owners to keep a watch on their pets out in public as a new highly contagious disease spreads across South Florida.
It’s called Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC).
“Canine infectious respiratory disease complex is like a canine flu or canine cold. It’s multiple viruses that affect the respiratory tract and causes respiratory symptoms. Sneezing, coughing, and hacking,” said Dr. Maria Serrano, a veterinarian at Animal Services.
Animal Services said there have been many cases of CIRDC reported throughout South Florida. They urge dog owners to help protect their pets by keeping them current...
A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
I like to think I'm pretty well-versed in the animals and plants that you can find around Minnesota. I went to a high school my junior and senior year that focused a lot on that kind of stuff. And yet I was still shocked when my husband sent me the picture above the other day from outside our Rochester apartment.
Old—and oversized—wild hogs are smart and cagey. Equipped with remarkable senses of smell and hearing, they’ve got strong survival instincts. Wild pigs learn to stay away from humans and, when fully mature, they have no natural predators. For hunters who pursue them, big old boars with glistening white tusks are a challenge to hunt and a trophy to tag. That’s the way Arun Prakash Ramalingam, 41, sees it.
There are a variety of creatures that have made their way to New York and they don't belong here! Invasive bugs, worms and fish to name a few. There is one fish that was recently found in the Hudson River Near Poughkeepsie and if you happen to catch one, kill it and leave it on land.
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace.
The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly.
...
Anytime you are taking a walk around the neighborhood you just never know what you will see. This morning while on my walk around my neighborhood I saw something that I never have seen before. Mind you that I grew up here in New York, lived in West Seneca, New York through the 80s and 90s and we even had plenty of open fields in our backyard and I have never seen something like this before.
Bears might be one of the coolest, most badass animals on the entire planet. And for many of the same reasons, it also makes them some of the most terrifying animals on the planet. Big, fast, strong… if you happen to find yourself in the unfortunate position of getting changed...
A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
Comments / 0