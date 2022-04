WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday for sexual assault in the second degree. According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, Maegan Morian was booked into the jail around 3:15 p.m. The circumstances of Morian’s arrest are unknown and it is not known if the victim was a student of Morian, but Wynne Police Chief Richard Dennis confirmed Morian was a teacher.

WYNNE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO