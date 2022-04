Kyrie Irving is an enigma, the longer his career has gone on, the more unpredictable Irving has become. One of the biggest stories of the season in 2021-22 was Irving's inability to play thanks to this refusal to take the Covid-19 vaccine, something that only got resolved a few weeks before the playoffs. It certainly cost the Nets valuable time to gel as a unit, and Kyrie himself has admitted that it became something of a distraction.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO