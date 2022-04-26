ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday Night Forecast: Colder start Wednesday, humidity increases by Thursday

By Marcus Bagwell
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ceDj_0fL6tkzn00

OVERNIGHT: Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Passing high clouds in the afternoon and warmer. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds returning and increasing Gulf moisture. Low: 56. High: 83. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and a 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 65. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy and humid. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: South 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: South 15 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykWMS_0fL6tkzn00

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Widespread rain possible through Saturday

Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH. Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Breezy end to workweek, sunny and warmer weekend

Gusty winds continue through Friday with a calm weekend ahead. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the low-60s. The start of next workweek will be...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Showers, gusty storms tonight, cooler holiday weekend

A potent storm in the Upper Midwest will bring showers and a few gusty storms early tonight. Some storms could contain strong winds, heavy rain and possibly an isolated tornado risk in the southern part of the state, before the atmosphere cools and stabilizes with widespread rainfall. Temperatures briefly reached...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Nexstar#East Texas#The East Texas Storm Team
Fox News

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year. A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and cloudy with below average temps

Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Widespread Severe Weather Danger Is Predicted for the Central United States

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Chilly and blustery weather ahead for south-central Pennsylvania

The calendar may say late April, but it's going to feel more like the middle of March in south-central Pennsylvania. Sustained winds will range between 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. The winds will make it feel like the 40s. A stray afternoon shower is possible. A...
YORK, PA
WOWK 13 News

Two more chances for frost in April

(WOWK) — As skies clear Tuesday night and the winds drop off, we can see another round of frost in the region. A Frost Advisory has been issued for all of the WOWK-TV viewing area. Not every location will see frost. Lower lying areas that tend to be sheltered from the wind are the most […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/30 Saturday morning forecast

Happy weekend! We're waking up to another chilly start, so grab the coat if you're headed out early today. Temps are starting off in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs. Luckily, the winds have subsided.Despite the cold start, temps will rebound nicely and it's looking like a beautiful spring weekend! Expect abundant sunshine for your Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday won't be too far behind. Other than some high clouds filtering in through the afternoon hours, it's another nice one. Temps Sunday will be a few degrees milder in the mid to upper 60s.Our next shower chance moves in after sunset Sunday night and lingers through Monday. Overall, next week is looking milder but more unsettled. Have a great weekend, get outside if you can!
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy