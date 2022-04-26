ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

SoCal water supplier to limit outdoor irrigation to 1 day per week

By Madeline Spear
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bYa3C_0fL6tj7400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04bq0H_0fL6tj7400
Unprecedented water restrictions to start on June 1 in LA, Ventura and San Bernardino counties 00:29

Water officials declared a water shortage emergency Tuesday for Southern California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkbz3_0fL6tj7400
Metropolitan Water District of Southern California

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California said it will restrict outdoor watering to just one day a week starting on June 1.

The unprecedented decision will affect about 6 million people in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

The move comes as the state continues to be gripped by a severe drought.

More information is expected to be provided during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Comments / 1

Related
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
Ventura, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Bernardino, CA
Government
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M4.1 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck Monday morning on the coast of Northern California, just west of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake, at 8:16 a.m., was centered about 5 miles west of Rio Dell and about 22 miles south of Eureka, the USGS said.
RIO DELL, CA
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Water District#Water Shortage#1 Day#Socal#00 29 Water
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

New gas relief proposal aims to give $200 to Californians

Despite a projected surplus nearing $70 billion, Democrats in Sacramento continue to disagree on ways to relieve the ongoing burden of high gas prices on Californians."It's definitely more expensive," said driver Keshawna Wise, who cut costs by not eating as much and drinking less coffee. "It's my second time being here this week." On Thursday, state Democrats announced yet another massive budget surplus projected to be upwards of $68 billion, with some hoping to use the extra money for a new aid package aimed at helping individuals and families. Under the plan and regardless if they own a vehicle or not,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

This Palos Verdes Resort Has A Secret Beach And Jaw-Dropping Hiking Trails

Just when you think you’ve explored every natural gem in SoCal, a new corner of beauty reveals itself. A resort might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a hidden spot, which may be what makes Terranea so perfect. This SoCal treasure boasts breathtaking hiking trails that hug the coastline, unparalleled views of the Pacific, an abundance of wildlife and a stunning hidden beach.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
21K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy