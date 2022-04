BEAUMONT, Texas — County officials are hosting an expo to make sure that area residents know what to do in case of any man-made or natural disaster. Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, and Jasper counties will host a Southeast Texas Disaster Expo at the Ford Park Exhibit Hall. The event is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

