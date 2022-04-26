ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls neighbors remain on edge after Lily Peters death

By Rob Olson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. (FOX 9) - For a second day, people of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, remained on edge, waiting for any answers in the murder of a 10-year-old girl. The tension would only lessen when the police gave them good news. UPDATE: Police say they have arrested a juvenile...

The Independent

Everything we know about the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The death of 10-year-old Iliana “Lily” Peters and the arrest of a 14-year-old boy for her murder has shocked the small, tight-knit community of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.Lily was found dead at around 9.15am on Monday morning in a wooded area close to a walking trail by the Leinenkugel’s brewery.The fourth-grade student had been reported missing by her father at around 9pm on Sunday after she failed to return from her aunt’s house on North Grove Street to her own home on East Birch Street.The two homes are a roughly six-minute walk from each other.A search was launched to track...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
CBS Minnesota

The Death Of Lily Peters: Boy Taken Into Custody; Police Say He ‘Was Known To The Victim’

Originally published April 26 CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) — Police say a juvenile suspect is in custody in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana “Lily” Peters in western Wisconsin. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the boy was arrested early Tuesday evening somewhere in the city. He says a search warrant was executed at a residence on the 400 block of North Grove Street. The property is owned by Lily’s aunt. The boy’s identity has not been released. According to the Chippewa County District Attorney, there’s a bond hearing for the suspect at 1 p.m. Wednesday. “The suspect was not a stranger. The...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
