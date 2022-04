Norman Music Festival directors discuss emotions behind 2-year hiatus, accelerated planning, long-awaited return. Norman Music Festival began in 2008 with a modest lineup of six bands from across the country performing on a single day. From rock to pop to indietronica, an estimated 15,000 people attended the festival. In that group was Joshua Boydston, a man that fell in love with the festival on the spot. After 2008, the festival grew to last for three days and spread across multiple stages in downtown Norman. In 2020, with the festival date set months away, the growth came to a screeching halt. Shari Jackson, executive director of Norman Music Festival, recalled the days and months after they canceled with a tightness in her voice.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO