Contract to study Downtown arena feasibility awarded

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Thanks to a 5-2 vote by El Paso City Council Members, the long-delayed Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) will get a feasibility study, with an opportunity for public input.

Council voted 5 to 2 to hire Gensler and Associates to conduct the feasibility study for the MPC, first approved by voters ten years ago, as the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

According to city officials, the $798,611 professional services agreement awarded to Gensler will explore:

Financial models that include estimates of capital and operating costs

Public-private opportunities

Preservation of historic buildings and the historic character of the neighborhood

Recommendations on how to safeguard dilapidated buildings, and options for funding sources that align with the Temporary Restraining Order

“The award of this contract comes simultaneously as we continue talks with the opposition for a good-faith resolution of the ongoing lawsuit that has halted activity on the bond project…A current economic analysis and programming operations assessment is essential to delivering a first-class and sustainable product for the voters, who have so patiently waited for the litigation to resolve.”

City Attorney Karla Nieman

According to city officials, as part of the study, members of the public will be “afforded ample opportunities to provide feedback on various aspects of the project from programming to operations to cultural and historical preservation.”

Officials say the multi-phase study will launch this May, with the final results anticipated to be presented to City Council in January 2023.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.