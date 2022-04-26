ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Contract to study Downtown arena feasibility awarded

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYY5I_0fL6sPW300

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Thanks to a 5-2 vote by El Paso City Council Members, the long-delayed Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) will get a feasibility study, with an opportunity for public input.

Council voted 5 to 2 to hire Gensler and Associates to conduct the feasibility study for the MPC, first approved by voters ten years ago, as the 2012 Quality of Life Bond.

According to city officials, the $798,611 professional services agreement awarded to Gensler will explore:

  • Financial models that include estimates of capital and operating costs
  • Public-private opportunities
  • Preservation of historic buildings and the historic character of the neighborhood
  • Recommendations on how to safeguard dilapidated buildings, and options for funding sources that align with the Temporary Restraining Order

“The award of this contract comes simultaneously as we continue talks with the opposition for a good-faith resolution of the ongoing lawsuit that has halted activity on the bond project…A current economic analysis and programming operations assessment is essential to delivering a first-class and sustainable product for the voters, who have so patiently waited for the litigation to resolve.”

City Attorney Karla Nieman

According to city officials, as part of the study, members of the public will be “afforded ample opportunities to provide feedback on various aspects of the project from programming to operations to cultural and historical preservation.”

Officials say the multi-phase study will launch this May, with the final results anticipated to be presented to City Council in January 2023.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWrVa_0fL6sPW300

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

City Partners with nonprofit to help residents go solar

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso along with the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) announced the launch of the El Paso Solar co-op to help El Pasoans go solar and install battery storage systems. The FREE solar co-op will allow homeowners and business owners in El Paso to collectively learn […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

YISD could win grant money via votes from community

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District is among 200 nationwide, and the lone district within El Paso, to be named a finalist for the $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant. Officials say the grant, which provides funds for neighborhood improvement projects based on online voting by the public, opens today Ysleta […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

Fifth REALIZE Executive training accepting nominations

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation created the REALIZE Executive training experience to help create a dynamic network of skilled leaders committed to improving health now and for the benefit of future generations. Nominations for the fifth REALIZE Executive cohort are now open through May 13, 2022. The cohort is […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Donations being taken on Abbott’s website to send migrants to D.C.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott says people can now donate to bus migrants from the border to Washington D.C. A button to donate can be seen on the Governor’s website where it says “Donate to the Border Transportation Funding”. It also says that any unused funds will be used added to the […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feasibility Study#El Paso City Council#Mpc
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles and Atascadero partnering to improve broadband access

Agreement will improve opportunities to bring broadband internet access to both cities. – The City of Paso Robles and the City of Atascadero are formalizing an agreement to partner on a North San Luis Obispo County Broadband Strategic Plan. The regional agreement will better align policy development and improve funding opportunities to bring broadband internet access to residents and businesses in both cities, according to a press release. Paso Robles City Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding on April 5, and Atascadero did the same on April 12, so the cities can now begin creating a strategic plan.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy