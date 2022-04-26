ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns partner with Bally's in advance of sports betting in Ohio

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tb1Wz_0fL6s0mN00

The Cleveland Browns have partnered with Bally’s Interactive to bring sports betting to First Energy Stadium. The Ohio law is scheduled to go into effect in January of 2023.

It is possible that it is implemented sooner but the current timeline would limit it to the end of the 2022 NFL season and playoffs.

The Browns and Bally’s partnership follows many others around the league as teams get ahead of the impending legislation. Bally’s has been involved in the gaming industry for a long time including hotels and casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

The two partners released details on what to expect when the Ohio law allows:

Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, the collaboration will be highlighted by a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, the launch of the mobile Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio and free-to-play gaming opportunities for fans in the state.

As with most things in business, the two sides are set to profit from partnering together. Bally’s gets to connect to the passionate Cleveland fanbase while the Browns get to tap into the infrastructure already in place for betting with Bally’s.

As with all gambling, bettors must be 21 years old or older. It is likely that the gameday experiences may involve betting to get more fan engagement.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Biggest steals, reaches of the 1st round

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is officially in the books, and Thursday night’s action was filled with trades and surprises. Things were pretty quiet early on, with no trades among the top 10 selections, but a flurry of moves would follow. In addition to teams moving up and down the board, multiple veteran receivers found new homes throughout the league.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading the Colts' draft pick trade with Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts traded their second-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings while adding an extra pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. This now gives the Colts three selections on Day 2 of the draft. While there were some intriguing prospects on the board like wide receiver Skyy Moore, the Colts got very strong value in terms of draft picks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#State Of Ohio#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Bally S Interactive#First Energy Stadium#Bally Bet Sportsbook#Gameday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Things to know about new Dallas Cowboys OL Tyler Smith

The addition of Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith shocked the system of Dallas Cowboy fans across the nation. While some had strong opinions one way or the other about the selection, some were left asking who this player is, similar to the reaction of former All-Pro center Travis Frederick back in 2013. The Cowboys’ brass can only hope Smith’s career has some measure of resemblance to what Frederick carved out.
TULSA, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: New York Giants select Joshua Ezeudu

In the third round with the 67th overall pick, the New York Giants drafted former UNC football offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu. Ezeudu is the first UNC football player selected in this year’s draft with the Giants snagging their second offensive lineman. Ezeudu brings stability and good pass blocking to the Giants offensive line, one that has been desperately needing help to protect Daniel Jones. Jones has been sacked 105 times in 38 games, which shows a glaring need for a boost to the offensive line. The Giants offensive line struggled in both the run and pass, ranking 30th in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL offensive rankings. The 6-foot-4 guard played a majority of the last three seasons, helping lead UNC to 19th ranked points per game last season (35.2) and pass blocked three consecutive seasons that eclipsed over 3000 passing yards. It will be interesting to see how Ezeudu fairs in his new color blue. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.  
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report says it makes sense for Ravens to trade up in 2022 draft for this prospect

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to add as many key contributors as possible during the 2022 NFL draft. The team currently has 10 draft picks, with nine of those coming in the first four rounds. Baltimore could do many different things with their first selection, which comes at No. 14. Some of those options include trading up for a star or trading down for more selections.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
149K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy