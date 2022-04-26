Browns partner with Bally's in advance of sports betting in Ohio

The Cleveland Browns have partnered with Bally’s Interactive to bring sports betting to First Energy Stadium. The Ohio law is scheduled to go into effect in January of 2023.

It is possible that it is implemented sooner but the current timeline would limit it to the end of the 2022 NFL season and playoffs.

The Browns and Bally’s partnership follows many others around the league as teams get ahead of the impending legislation. Bally’s has been involved in the gaming industry for a long time including hotels and casinos in Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

The two partners released details on what to expect when the Ohio law allows:

Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, the collaboration will be highlighted by a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, the launch of the mobile Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio and free-to-play gaming opportunities for fans in the state.

As with most things in business, the two sides are set to profit from partnering together. Bally’s gets to connect to the passionate Cleveland fanbase while the Browns get to tap into the infrastructure already in place for betting with Bally’s.

As with all gambling, bettors must be 21 years old or older. It is likely that the gameday experiences may involve betting to get more fan engagement.