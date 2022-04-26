ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

New law encourages KY schools to excuse mental health absenses

By Meghann Stamps
wnky.com
 3 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Some students are rejoicing this week after Kentucky legislators signed a law supporting students' mental health. Governor Beshear recently signed House Bill 44 into law. This law encourages Kentucky school districts to allow mental health and behavioral health reasons to count as excused...

www.wnky.com

The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘Really Scary and Sad’: How School Counselors Got Caught in the GOP’s Culture-War Dragnet

Click here to read the full article. To hear Angela Mann tell it, a paralysis has set in among Florida school counselors and psychologists since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last month. They wonder if sponsoring their schools’ Gay Straight Alliance means they’ll have to break their students’ confidences. They’re confused about whether they can assess suicide risk if a student comes to them in crisis, or if doing so runs afoul of new requirements to ask parental permission first. They’re afraid they’ll be harassed by activists who accuse them of “government indoctrination.” In some...
FLORIDA STATE
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Tries Again to Ban Spanking in K-12

Does Louisiana want to be known as a state that supports abusing children? Currently, in the state of Louisiana, juveniles and prisoners cannot be struck by authorities but that's not the case for the state's K-12 students. The state has 69 school districts that currently are allowed to regulate themselves on whether or not a child can be paddled.
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

Solitary confinement harms teens. Louisiana lawmakers are a step closer to limiting it.

This article was published in partnership with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, and The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up to receive ProPublica’s biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Sign up for The Marshall Project’s newsletters, and follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
LOUISIANA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri House passes pair of bills that would limit trans students’ sports participation

Amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed nationwide, the Missouri House passed a pair of bills Thursday that would limit transgender students from participating on the sports teams that match the gender they identify with. One bill, which originally dealt with school transportation, would restrict transgender students to only participating on high school sports teams […] The post Missouri House passes pair of bills that would limit trans students’ sports participation appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana school district offering one-time bonus for transportation employees

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana school district hopes a financial incentive will help solve transportation issues that have lingered for months. During a special meeting Tuesday, the Greater Clark County School Board approved a one-time bonus for transportation employees. If they don't miss any days between April 19 through May 5, they will receive a $300 stipend.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
Cincinnati CityBeat

5 Significant Bills That Passed The Kentucky Legislature And 1 That Died

The legislative session was dangerous in 2022, as the Generally Assembly grandstanded and waged ideological warfare, using a supermajority in both chambers to achieve all sorts of right-wing restrictions, regulations and changes. It’s been a long and grueling session, and it feels like a century has passed since redistricting, but here are five bills that recently received final passage and one that got close to making it to the finish line but died. Read at your own risk of going into the week super angry.
KENTUCKY STATE

