ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC neighborhood concerned with man shooting BB gun at animals

By Malik Jackson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJDsd_0fL6rYQN00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood is scaring his neighbors, who say he’s shooting his pellet gun at cats, dogs and general wildlife like squirrels and birds.

After calling police and elected officials, to no avail, people in the neighborhood are fed up and want it to stop. His name is Chuck Davis and he said he’s lived in his house for more than 50 years. He’s not shying away from what he’s doing at all, but now his neighbors are concerned.

“People are scared to leave their animals outside. They’re worried about their pets and they’re worried about their children,” said Tracy Quaethem, who is Davis’ neighbor.

As crashes rise in Kansas, lawyer shares ‘ABCD’s of safe driving’

In video taken by a neighbor you can see him load the pellet gun and then fire. FOX4 took this Waldo neighborhood’s concerns straight to the source.

When asked if he was shooting at pets in the neighborhood he responded “Oh yea I did, I do,” said Chuck Davis.

Then when asked why he does this Davis said “I don’t hit the animals with a pellet gun.”

According to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, what Chuck Davis is doing is illegal.

One neighbor FOX4 spoke with, so scared she wouldn’t talk on camera said she’s made serval attempts to reach police and she said “they haven’t seemed to concerned.”

“He needs to stop if it can happen someone needs to take his weapon away or whatever needs to happen so he doesn’t do it anymore” Quaethem said.

‘Media blackout’ starts at Kansas high school after student dies

Neighbors said the firing seems careless but Davis insist he just targets animals that get on his lawn.

“Most of the time I don’t even hardly aim at it because all I’m doing is making the sound with it and the little pellet will go to the side somewhere and everything besides as soon as they hear it they’re gone,” he said.

Even as his neighbors plea for this to stop before it escalates, Chuck Davis is defiant.

‘My message to these neighbors is know what the hell you’re talking about then report it after you know what the hell you’re talking about” he said.

When FOX4 reached out to police asking why nothing has been done even though his actions are illegal, KCPD said the male in question is very elderly and they will be working to contact him and determine if any resources need to be allocated in addition to any legal steps that could be applied.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

Related
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bb Gun#Squirrel#Police#Abcd
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy