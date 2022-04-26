ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Department of Human Rights to announce findings from MPD investigation

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 am CT, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will announce the findings from its pattern or practice...

Minnesota Reformer

State: Probable cause that Minneapolis police engage in race discrimination

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights found there is probable cause that the city of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department “engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act,” according to a report released Wednesday. The Department of Human Rights announced it would work with the city […] The post State: Probable cause that Minneapolis police engage in race discrimination appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Probe into racist policing in Minneapolis sparks new push for change

Court-ordered changes could be coming to the Minneapolis Police Department following the release of a blistering state probe into widespread issues of racial discrimination at the department.Driving the news: A 72-page report released Wednesday by the state Department of Human Rights found probable cause that MPD's treatment of people of color violates state civil rights laws. Why it matters: The two-year investigation, launched days after George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most thorough and searing independent accounts to date of the issues at the troubled department — and their underlying causes. It sets the stage for a consent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
