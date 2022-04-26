ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

A Rare 1991 GMC Syclone Is Up for Auction

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1991 GMC Syclone, a high-performance counterpart of the GMC Sonoma pickup truck, has hit the auction block. One of less than 3,000 reported examples for the model year, the classic truck is powered by a turbocharged...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 9

Related
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Motorious

1964 Pontiac Catalina Turns Up In Abandoned Forest Grave

After decades of sitting under roots and vines this car is ready to make another appearance on the road. Classic Pontiac luxury cars are some of the world's most astonishing vehicles as they were, in their time, considered to be an excellent bridge between the Chevrolet and Oakland brands. They had just enough luxury to compete with the bustling luxury market in America with a price tag that almost anyone could afford. These days the cars are scarce, to say the least, as they have become far less popular than the ever-so-iconic Camaro, Firebird, or Buick models. So most of these vehicles were left to rot away in rusty graves of scrap metal and spent tires. This makes the process of acquiring one of these old classics a tumultuous one indeed. However, if you're willing to fix and restore the cars, you will find thousands of them in various fields, barns, and forgotten warehouses.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

The Corvette's Junk in the Trunk

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette is 182.3 inches long. That is 7.9 inches longer than the Audi R8, which squeezes a V-10 into its engine bay. It’s 3.8 inches longer than the Acura NSX, and 2.6 inches longer than the Ferrari 296 GTB. And much of that extravagant length is concentrated aft of the cabin. The C8 is radically cab-forward, and from a three-quarter view, front or rear, it can look like the front third of the car is being swallowed by an 8/7ths scale version of itself. Or as if it’s in the process of telescoping, like the Rinspeed Presto. The Corvette looks fantastic in profile and dead on, but it isn’t as tidy, visually, as it might be if it didn’t have about 20 inches separating the engine bay from the rear bumper. There’s just no disguising the Corvette’s big ol’ trunk.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1962 Oldsmobile F-85 Has Aluminum V8, Morocceen Interior

Just as the Malibu name started out as a trim level designation for the Chevelle, the legendary Oldsmobile Cutlass began life as a blinged-up F-85. The F-85 first hit American roads for the 1961 model year, then endured a long period as the cheap Cutlass sibling before being axed after 1972. Here's a cheerful magazine advertisement for the second year of the F-85, when the name still meant something.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Motorious

Coolest Cars For Sale As April Rolls On

We check out some of the most interesting cars up for grabs right now!. The classic and collector car market is a fantastically diverse tapestry of vehicles from every breed and era. Delving into the classifieds reveals some real gems waiting to find a new home with both enthusiasts and serious collectors alike. Every week we’ll be highlighting the top cars in need of a new home that caught our eye.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Gmc Syclone#Air Conditioning#Vehicles#Gmc#The Bring A Trailer
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1983 Dodge Rampage

Once the Dodge Omni/Plymouth Horizon, front-wheel-drive econoboxes that began life as Chrysler Europe designs, proved to be strong sellers in North America, Lee Iacocca and his poker buddies decided that a pickup based on the Omnirizon platform would be a fine idea. The result was the Dodge Rampage and its Plymouth-badged sibling, the Scamp. I found one of those cartrucks in a Denver-area wrecking yard a while back.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Cuda Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Which of these muscle car titans do you think wins?. When it comes to arguments about what’s the best classic American muscle car, a lot of times the Mopar and GM guys tussle over the ‘Cuda and Chevelle. Both are undoubtedly solid performance machines and enjoy loyal followings to this day for that very reason. Just don’t expect the GM crowd to compliment the Hemi ‘Cuda ever, nor the Mopar fans to say anything nice about the Chevelle. That’s what makes this drag race between a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS so compelling.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Viper V-10-powered motorcycle is the Tomahawk Dodge never built

The Viper V-10 Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept made quite an impression at its 2003 Detroit auto show reveal, but not surprisingly it never went into production. However, one motorcycle mechanic loved the concept so much he built his own Viper V-10-powered bike. Based in the U.K., Allen Millyard built this...
CARS
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy