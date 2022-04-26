ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Juvenile suspect arrested following death of 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BrcH9_0fL6oh1j00

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Police in Chippewa Falls have arrested a suspect after a 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night was found dead.

During a news conference Tuesday evening, Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said officers arrested a juvenile suspect earlier in the day. The suspect and the victim, Iliana “Lily” M. Peters, knew each other, Kelm said.

He did not say whether the Peters and the suspect were related or provide the suspect’s age or gender.

“While nothing will bring Lily Peters back or change what happened, we are very grateful to be able to deliver this news for the family and for the community,” Kelm said.

The arrest came more than a day after police found Peters’ body . The crime scene — a wooded area around a footpath between Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot — remains cordoned off, and police are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

“The Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab processed the crime scene last night. At that time, the body of Lily Peters was removed by the coroner’s office. A forensic autopsy is being conducted,” Kelm said.

Officers also executed a search warrant and collected evidence at a home in the 400 block of Grove Street — the same block where Peters’ aunt lives. Peters left her aunt’s house Sunday night but never returned home.

Federal, state and local officials — more than 70 officers from nearly 20 agencies on Tuesday alone — have all worked together to investigate the case, Kelm said. He thanked the community for sending in more than 200 tips and for showing their support with purple ribbons all over town.

“These tips were critical to solving this case,” he said.

A tip line set up for the case will shut down at noon on Wednesday, after which people can call the police department directly with any additional information.

Police had ramped up patrols near schools in the area on Tuesday in the wake of Peters’ death. Kelm said there is no longer a danger to the public.

Community Policy