ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

'Splash Brother' advice: Warriors' Klay Thompson encourages students to pursue college education

By Chris Alvarez
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CiRKv_0fL6occ600

Every game at Chase Center, Dub Nation cheers for their Warriors . Every home game this regular season, the Warriors have returned the favor, donating up 50 tickets per game to deserving groups in the community.

"It feels amazing that we are noticed by the Warriors, they are a championship team so it feels good," said Jordan Irwin.

Irwin attends Richmond High and is part of the "College Is Real" program, which aims to put students in position to be the first in their family to graduate from college.

"It's giving me a lot of opportunities and more lessons and ways to help me," added Nikky Barron a Richmond High freshman student.

During a recent regular season home game, Barron and her classmates were being hosted by Warriors superstar Klay Thompson to attend the game, which also included a special postgame surprise.

Following a win over the Utah Jazz in which Klay Thompson scored a game-high 36 points in a win, the 'Splash Brother' surprised the students with a special meet and greet after the game. Thompson greeted everyone with high fives all the way around and gave words of wisdom about the college experience.

"You can learn so much at your age, learn a second language, anything. Just embrace it. It's cool to be smart. For real, it's really cool to be intelligent," said Thompson. "You can do anything. Don't let anyone ever tell you not to chase your dreams, you know? Just be whatever you all want to be."

After posing for some pictures, Klay left for the locker room, but the impact left a last impression.

"It was honestly just such an inspirational moment," said Izaak Vanpell a Richmond High senior. "Seeing someone be like human, it was a real nice interaction. Instead of seeing people from a different perspective and actually meeting them face to face is like, almost life-changing."

When Vanpell was asked about the biggest piece of advice Thompson left, he responded with this. "Just try everything, don't be limited and just keep chasing whatever you want to do," said Vanpell.

"Just immerse yourself and just try to be present every day. We're human, it's our tendency to look forward to the future but just do your best every day and I'll promise you'll have no regrets," said Thompson.

For more Warriors Community events and stories, visit here .

VIDEO: Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney takes over as principal in Oakland for the day

Golden State Warrior Kevon Looney stood in as principal for the day in Oakland as part of the Warriors Back to School in the Bay program.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Gilbert Arenas’ Comment On Steph Curry Going Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been a deadly sixth man off the bench as he continues to work his way back up to full minutes. In Curry’s absence, rising-star Jordan Poole has emerged as a productive starting option — helping the Warriors to a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Education
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Education
NBC Sports

What Draymond said to Jokić after Dubs eliminated Nuggets

Draymond Green and Nikola Jokić battled for five tense NBA playoff games over the last two weeks. But as soon as the Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets with a come-from-behind 102-98 win in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Chase Center on Wednesday night, there was nothing but love between the two NBA stars.
DENVER, CO
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Shows Love To Stephen Curry After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets: “He’s Our Leader, Our Longest-Tenured Player, Our MVP. And Without Him, Life Is Difficult. Steph Curry is One Of A Kind."

The Golden State Warriors booked their place in the second round of the NBA playoffs last night, as they won in Game 5 of their series against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors were sensational throughout the series, with the play of Stephen Curry being a true highlight for fans to watch. Klay Thompson's presence has helped the Warriors, as he has been able to make big shots and put up good numbers during the series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kevon Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#The Warriors#Golden State Warrior#Chase Center#Dub Nation#Calvarezabc7#The Utah Jazz
NBC Sports

Kerr happy Boogie had 'great series' against Warriors

Just four years ago, DeMarcus Cousins was at the peak of his powers having made his fourth straight NBA All-Star Game. But a torn Achilles derailed Cousins' career, costing him a huge payday and sending him on a journey that has taken him to six different NBA teams -- including a stint with the Warriors -- since leaving the New Orleans Pelicans as a free agent after the 2017-18 season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Shocking free-throw stat shows Klay's unique playoff impact

Klay Thompson’s impact on the court has been devastating for the Denver Nuggets during their opening-round NBA playoff series with the Warriors, and the Splash Brother has done it all while hardly making an appearance at the free-throw line. Through four games, Thompson is 11th among all current postseason...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Steph saves best for last in Warriors' series-clinching win

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph Curry played his 117th NBA playoff game Wednesday night, and his first as a starter since June 13, 2019. That date sounds exaggerated, but it's the reality after Curry unselfishly came off the bench in the first four games of the Warriors' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets after recovering from a sprained left foot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBC Sports

Steph, Klay, Draymond hungry for another Dubs championship

As the Warriors hope to be on their way to making it back to the NBA Finals in June, it’s worth reflecting on how unique their situation is – with their three core players in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green still in their prime, while coming off two seasons of missing from playoff contention.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy