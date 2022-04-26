Rep. Matt Gray won't seek reelection to Colorado House after DUI arrest

DENVER – Rep. Matt Gray will not run for reelection to the state House for a final term following his arrest last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, the Colorado Democratic Party said Tuesday.

The Broomfield Democrat withdrew his candidacy for House District 33 for a fourth and final term in the state House, and the party will utilize a vacancy committee to pick a replacement Democrat to put on the ballot, as he is currently the only Democrat on the primary ballot for June, according to a spokesperson for the party.

“Colorado Democrats are thankful for Rep. Gray’s service to his constituents in House District 33 and the people of Colorado. We wish him and his family all the best,” said Megan Burns, a spokesperson for the Colorado Democratic Party.

The Denver Post first reported news Gray would not seek reelection on Tuesday.

The notice went out to the district Tuesday, four days after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI while trying to pick his kids up at a Broomfield elementary school, according to a police report.

Gray, a former prosecutor, had gone to pick his kids up from Coyote Ridge Elementary School following an after-school program. When police officers were called after he was suspected of being intoxicated and smelling of alcohol, he told officers he was having mental health issues and told officers he was a state representative.

He said he had been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks and that he was in the midst of an attack while picking up his kids, according to the police report.

An officer wrote in the report Gray’s eyes were bloodshot, that he was unable to finish is thoughts and appeared unsteady. But officers said they did not see any alcohol containers in his car.

His ex-wife was called to pick up their children, and the police report said she told officers she had been dealing with Gray’s drinking on her own for years. The report said Gray was upset officers had called her.

He was eventually taken to jail, where he was booked and released on a summons for suspected DUI. He is next due in court on June 8.

Brian Mason, the 17 th Judicial District Attorney, who is the top prosecutor in the judicial district in which Gray used to work, recused himself from the case. Jefferson County prosecutors have taken over the case.