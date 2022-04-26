ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHS to Follow Federal Court Order on ‘Remain in Mexico' Policy Despite Disagreeing With It

By Marissa Bagg
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Homeland Security plans to comply with a federal court order, and will no longer try to lift Title 42, the “remain in Mexico” policy. A senior administration official told reporters Tuesday they will comply with the order, although they disagree with the basic premise....

