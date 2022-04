Last summer, five Somerset County schools planned an exodus from the WestPAC. After several twists and turns, Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale and North Star are all headed to the Inter-County Conference while Conemaugh Township will join the Heritage Conference in the 2023-24 school year for all sports. Windber was the last school to choose...

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO