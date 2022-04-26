ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

Watch: Duluth police catch driver in the act doing doughnuts along Buford Highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJHQZ_0fL6nTaE00
Driver arrested for doing doughnuts (Duluth Police Department)

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department posted a video on social media showing officers catch a driver in the middle of doing doughnuts in a small lot along Buford Highway.

The video shows the driver pull into the lot in a silver Mercedes-Benz and switch seats with a passenger before the new driver begins turning tight doughnuts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Shortly after, an officer pulls into the smoke-filled lot.

Police said that a 21-year-old was arrested and charge with reckless driving, laying drag and other charges.

Comments / 13

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, GA
Duluth, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Buford Highway#Wsb Tv News#Duluthgapolice
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Public Safety
11Alive

Deputies find nearly $53,000 in street drugs in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested two people in Hall County after they found weapons, illegal drugs and cash inside their home on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Agents with Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from HCSO's Patrol Division and Warrant Division, searched a...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows car thieves scramble out of sun roof, try to hide in homeless camp after chase on I-20

ATLANTA — Once again, Atlanta police and the Georgia State Patrol have proved that its not smart to try to outrun them -- especially with a helicopter flying overhead. Police released chopper video of carjackers leading state troopers on a chase with a stolen Camaro last week. The chase ends with two suspects scrambling out of the Camaro’s sun roof while the car is still moving, and trying to hide in a homeless camp before being caught.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
140K+
Followers
102K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy