Fung kicks off bid to be first Republican elected in RI’s 2nd District since 1988

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Republican Allan Fung on Tuesday kicked off his campaign to represent Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, promising an inclusive approach if his party recaptures the seat for the first time in decades.

“I will help to end the hyper-partisanship that has made us all disgusted with national politics,” Fung told supporters in a speech at the Varnum Memorial Armory in East Greenwich. “I won’t be the partisan answer, but I will be that Rhode Island answer that represents all of us.”

“We’ll bring common sense back to Washington, DC., and our successful formula from Reservoir Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue will be brought with me,” he said, in remarks that also referenced Rhode Island landmarks like Twin Oaks, Iggy’s and the Capital Grille.

The 2nd District, which covers the western side of Rhode Island, hasn’t elected a Republican since 1988, when Claudine Schneider won a fifth and final term. But the surprise retirement this year of 11-term Democratic incumbent Jim Langevin, combined with a dismal political environment for his party, has the GOP hoping to score an upset.

Most leading Republicans have quickly coalesced around Fung, the former mayor of Cranston — one of the district’s biggest cities — and its unsuccessful nominee for governor in the last two elections. One of Fung’s two GOP primary challengers, state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, dropped out of the race earlier this month, leaving former Rep. Bob Lancia as Fung’s only party opponent.

“In Cranston, I worked across party lines,” Fung said. “Take a look at this crowd — we’ve got Democrats here, Republicans, independents — people of all walks. We transcended and went beyond ideological differences to transform our city that was once on the brink of financial ruin to one of the best cities to live in in America, folks.”

(Story continues below.)

A crowded field of Democrats are vying to win their party’s nomination in the 2nd District, with General Treasurer Seth Magaziner starting out as their best-known and best-funded hopeful . Three other Democrats have raised over $100,000, as well: former Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau, former state Rep. David Segal and former Langevin aide Joy Fox.

But Fung, 52, used his launch speech to make the case that Rhode Islanders would be better off sending a Republican to Washington, lambasting President Biden and Congressional Democrats for the rapid rise in inflation over recent months. He evoked the gas lines of Jimmy Carter’s presidency as an unflattering comparison.

“We’ve gone so far off the right path, it’s not even funny,” he said, adding, “We need to put a stop to the insane progressive spending.”

Fung suggested he would support tackling inflation by redirecting some of the trillions of dollars in spending Congress has approved in recent years, singling out for ridicule a $200 million earmark that will go to a park in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district. He also urged more domestic production of energy to bring down high gas prices, while expressing support for “properly sited renewable energy.”

“Instead of relying on our fellow American workers to supply our gas and oil, we’ve become dependent on dictators in Iran and Venezuela,” Fung said. “That’s got to stop.”

On foreign policy, Fung criticized Biden over the American military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, as well as what he suggested has been insufficient support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

“We once stood strong against the tyrants of the world — none of them, none of them dared to take on the U.S. of A.,” he said. “But now, our country is in retreat.”

(Fung later clarified that he opposes NATO establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a policy he said could cause “World War III,” but wants to see more weapons transfers and increased humanitarian assistance.)

In addition, Fung stressed the need for a congressman who will “stand shoulder to shoulder” with law enforcement, praising Cranston police officers for their actions during the unrest in 2020 that followed the murder of George Floyd.

(Story continues below the video.)

Democrats have made no secret about their concern over Fung’s candidacy. Magaziner’s campaign has trained its fire on him from the start — rolling out a website Tuesday called “Facts About Fung” — and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesperson James Singer echoed the critique.

“Rhode Island voters have rejected Allan Fung over and over again because they see him for what he is: a political coward more focused on serving himself than serving them,” Singer said. “Rhode Island can’t afford Fung and the Republican agenda to raise taxes, attack Medicare and Social Security, and strip away health care protections.”

East Greenwich native Sara Gideon — now a politician in Maine, where she ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate two years ago — sent her supporters a fundraising appeal on Magaziner’s behalf Tuesday with a blunt subject line: “The House majority could come down to Rhode Island.”

Speaking to reporters after his speech, Fung acknowledged he voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, and declined to say whether he would support Kevin McCarthy, the top House Republican, as speaker if the GOP wins the majority.

“That’s what’s going to come down the line,” Fung said. “We’re talking about months from now. But I support a lot of the Republican leadership’s policies and agenda they’re putting out — it fits in line with what I’m hoping to do.”

He also argued that Democrats’ ongoing efforts to tie him to Trump are a sign of desperation — including their frequent use of a now-famous photo that shows Fung wearing a “Trump” hat at the former president’s 2017 inauguration.

“You know why Democrats are going to be rolling out that picture?” Fung said. “Because they’re scared. They’re scared.”

Fung has already raised over $500,000 for his campaign, the most of any candidate from either party with the exception of Magaziner, who had pulled in $1.4 million as of March 31. (Lancia, the other Republican candidate, had about $40,000 on hand as of last month.)

Fung’s wife and close adviser, state Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, said the campaign has hired two staffers so far, a campaign coordinator and a finance director. She also said Fung has retained Christopher Miles as a general consultant.

12 News political analyst Joe Fleming said the 2nd District is more friendly terrain for Republicans than the 1st District, represented by veteran Democrat David Cicilline, and the demographics of the district could boost the GOP come the fall.

“Allan Fung’s a well-known name in the district,” Fleming said. “He has a strong base in the city of Cranston, so if he wins the Republican primary I think he’ll be competitive in November. It looks like it could be a very competitive race.”

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

