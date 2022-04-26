ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration, FL

Celebration man found guilty of first-degree murder in family slayings appeals conviction

By Katie Sivco
WESH
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celebration man convicted of killing his wife, three children and family dog in 2019 has appealed his conviction and sentence, according to court records. Earlier this month, the jury reached a guilty verdict...

