ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Report: Military housing company put families at risk even after pleading guilty to fraud

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aIEPj_0fL6m2Bj00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — One of the largest providers of privatized military housing is accused of continuing to put the health and safety of military families at risk, even after the company pleaded guilty to fraud in a federal investigation, according to a new report released by a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

The report from the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations looked into complaints against Balfour Beatty Communities, LLC., which operates more than 43,000 on-base homes in 26 states, according to the report.

The focus of the investigation was on Balfour Beatty’s management of military housing at Fort Gordon in Georgia and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas.

“PSI’s inquiry found numerous examples since late 2019 of poor conditions in Balfour’s military housing and disregard of safety concerns and environmental hazards that put military families at risk,” the report said.

Captain Samuel Choe and his wife and three kids used to live in military housing at Fort Gordon run by Balfour Beatty.

Choe testified before the Senate subcommittee about how mold and mildew led to serious rashes and health problems for their daughter.

“There is negligence across the board here,” said Choe. “She is diagnosed with a condition called severe atopic dermatitis to the point where it’s potentially fatal. Unfortunately, the basis of her condition was founded upon what she was exposed to while we resided on post at Fort Gordon.”

Choe said the damage has been life-changing for his family.

“The literal scars of her experience haunt her and plague her to this day,” said Choe.

The report said Choe’s experience is sadly not uncommon.

It found Balfour Beatty’s leadership repeatedly “failed to properly respond to both repairs and environmental hazards.”

It pointed to cases of water leaks, collapsed ceilings and flooring and concerns about asbestos.

“Neglect, misconduct and abuse that persisted even after Balfour Beatty plead guilty to a scheme to defraud the United States between 2013 and 2019,” said Sen. Jon Ossoff, Chair of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

“These men and women should expect to live in conditions that will not damage the health and safety of themselves and their families,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Ranking Member of the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The report said federal agencies will “need to conduct more robust oversight” of Balfour Beatty but some witnesses called for the company to stop providing military housing altogether.

“Service members have lost their faith in companies like Balfour Beatty due to their continued disregard for the health and safety of our military families,” said Rachel Christian, Chief Legislative Officer for Armed Forces Housing Advocates. “We believe that ending the partnership with Balfour Beatty is the only way to ensure the readiness of our service members.”

We contacted Balfour Beatty for comment on the report’s findings but have not heard back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asbestos#Senate#Llc#Psi#Senossoff
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Food prices are hitting record highs in Florida. The rest of the United States is also facing similar hurdles. Core inflation is running wild, and the economy is hot. Global food prices are no exception, posting a 20% increase YoY.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
99K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy