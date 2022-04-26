Officers Arrest BPD Most Wanted Suspect Pursuant to Outstanding Warrant in Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Police said some of the youths involved in a Downtown Crossing attack last week were arrested at a Roxbury McDonald’s where they were causing trouble early Sunday morning. One 11-year-old girl and two 13-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were arrested. Officers first responded to the McDonald’s on Warren Street around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday. An employee reported the three kids were throwing rocks and water bottles at employees and customers through the drive-through window. The employee began to throw things back at them in an attempt to get them to stop, police said. As things escalated, the police were...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO