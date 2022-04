MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thanks to DNA and fingerprints, there’s a break in two cold cases that are more than 30 years old in Mesa. Police took 58-year-old Thomas Davis Cox from Colorado into custody on Saturday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. Police say he is responsible for sexually assaulting and murdering 22-year-old Susan Morse at her Mesa apartment on Oct. 16, 1989. Investigators also said he sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman a year later in the same apartment complex.

