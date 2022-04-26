Politics in Two: Kathy Hochul's Latest Poll Numbers

A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. This event is a part of Trump's Save America Tour around the United States. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) On Monday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em...
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court on Wednesday rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats, largely agreeing with Republican voters who argued the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The state’s Court of Appeals said the Democratic-led Legislature lacked the authority to...
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Many states across the U.S. are having to redraw the lines for their proposed state and congressional district maps. Recently, New York’s highest court tossed out the legislature’s plans, saying the proposed districts violated the state’s ban on partisan gerrymandering. So how will this impact the upcoming primary elections in New York? Political analysts explain.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Congressional members are looking at how to get people back into the workforce. While most say the pandemic didn’t help, some are pointing the finger at a lack of affordable and accessible child care. In a senate hearing, one Columbus, Pennsylvania small business owner spells out...
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) -- As the New York primary approaches, the Chemung County Board of Elections is dealing with an election inspector shortage. "They are a very important person in the whole election scheme," said Chemung County Democratic Election Commissioner Jim Hare. "They are the people who make it work."
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will hold its congressional and state Senate primaries on Aug. 23, a state judge ordered Friday. Steuben County Judge Patrick McAllister said that special master Jonathan Cervas will finish drawing up new maps by May 20. In the meantime, state and local election...
