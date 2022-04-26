ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

3 James Clemens athletes sign letters of intent

By Rocco DiSangro
 3 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — James Clemens sends a ton of student-athletes to the next level every single year and it’s been no different in 2022.

Tuesday was a great day to be a Jet as three more signed national letters of intent.

Santiago Castillo will continue his tennis career at Coastal Alabama Community College.

“Thankful to God, and all of the support from my family and friends that they’ve given me,” said Castillo. “It’s a great opportunity to play at the collegiate level.”

Anna Jupin is headed to the Sunshine State where she will play beach volleyball for the Eckerd College.

“What stuck out to me about Eckerd is really academics,” stated Jupin. “I want to do marine science and art and the coaching really caught my eye, because they were really tough and welcoming at the same time.”

Emma Hopkins will be a part of the first-ever Calhoun volleyball signing class, she’ll play for Head Coach Jaimee Freeman.

“I think it’s going to be so fun,” Hopkins told News 19. “I know Coach Jaimee a little bit. She was my freshman coach, so I’m really excited she offered me this opportunity.”

It’s a memorable day for all three athletes.

