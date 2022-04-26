ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Suspect charged after trying to grab deputy’s gun during struggle

By Freeman Stoddard
FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate man is facing attempted murder charges after a struggle with deputies on Sunday, April 24. Deputies said the incident began when they were informed that Timothy Dunn, a suspect wanted for Use Without...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Woman arrested after forgetting 3-year-old in locked van for 30 minutes, police say

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mother was arrested after forgetting her 3-year-old child in a locked mini-van in a parking lot, according to the Sylva Police Department. According to police, this happened on Wednesday, April 20, at 9 p.m. when a witness called for assistance after finding a little girl in a locked mini-van in the McDonalds parking lot. The witness told police the child had been alone for about 30 minutes.
SYLVA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy