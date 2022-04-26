ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sexton says Musk's Twitter buy is bad news for the left: 'Rocket-boosters on the midterm freight train'

By Charles Creitz
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk's purchase of Twitter sent many leftists into a rage this week because a social media platform that supports free expression is a potential catastrophe for their midterm campaigns, former CIA analyst Buck Sexton said Tuesday. Sexton also said the outcry in the left-friendly media is bearing out...

