ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Gamers get chance to play on Kauffman Stadium’s jumbotron ahead of tournament

By Regan Porter
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SXQE_0fL6jcij00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — E-Sports meets baseball in Kansas City, Missouri. The Global Halo Championship series is in town and Kauffman Stadium is hosting the pre-party.

Over the weekend, more than 250,000 pairs of eyes will be on the city of fountains watching the future of sports.

Ahead of the tournament this weekend, gamers get to practice on the jumbotron at Kauffman Stadium. The “George Bretts” of E-Sports are controlling the screen.

If it weren’t for a partnership between the Kansas City Pioneers and the Royals, some players said they would just be hunkered down in front of a TV at an Airbnb.

“By bringing them to the Kauffman and putting together this bootcamp, we were able to give them a much better access to connection to internet,” Co-Founder of Kansas City Pioneers Sam Kulikov said. “This is a premium environment for players to practice.”

The Global Halo Championship Series in Kansas City is expected to draw in more than 5,000 people from around the world.

There are teams from Australia, Mexico and Europe.

Kulikov is the Co-Founder of our home team — the No. 6 ranked Kansas City Pioneers.

He said this tourney is comparable to hosting an American League Championship Series.

Royals-White Sox game moved Wednesday due to chilly weather

“But instead of two teams, we’re talking 24 teams playing against each other,” Kulikov said. “So, we’re hoping to take that number one spot here in the home town, and of course make our way to the world championship and bring home a world champ for Kansas City.”

The tournament at Kauffman is just the warmup. It’s a three-day bootcamp in the Diamond Club.

A Premium environment for players to practice with top notch internet connection.

“It’s quite crucial to be honest,” Professional Halo Player Brendan Stones a.k.a “Respectful” said.

He had two days of travel to get to KC and said the jet lag is real.

Stones is on a team from the United Kingdom.

“Essentially you’re a normal person, but once you put the headset on , you get into the groove into the game. You block out the outside world and you’re just tunnel visioning on one thing and that’s competing with your teammates to beat the other team,” Stones said.

Right now, Stones reps the Royals’ new gear supporting City Connect. They even put each players’ game tag on the back.

This is one of the first partnerships between professional e-sports and Major League Baseball.

“They love competition, we love completion so it’s really a perfect fit for us,” Royals Vice President of Brand Innovation Troy Snethen said. “Sports definitely brings people together and it does it in different ways. E-Gaming is no different than coming to baseball game.”

The players clear out of Kauffman Stadium Thursday.

The real tournament starts Friday at Bartle Hall. The prize pool is worth $250,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Chiefs Doing Their Homework Before Deciding On Move

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t moving from Arrowhead Stadium — at least not anytime soon. At the NFL owners meeting in Florida last month, the idea of the Chiefs moving from Missouri to Kansas was raised, but at Kansas City’s Downtown Council annual luncheon, team president Mark Donovan said no decision has been made and asked for patience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

KC Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt supports sports betting. Could Kansas lure team with earnings?

Does Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt want to see legalized gambling in both Missouri and Kansas?. “We’re very supportive of legalized sports betting,” Hunt said Friday, speaking to reporters before the NFL Draft’s second day began. “We know illegal sports betting has been going on for a long time and so we think it’s best that it comes out into the light where it can be regulated in an appropriate way.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth fan today

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals will welcome their 50 millionth regular-season fan in Busch Stadium history at Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game at Busch Stadium was on April 10, 2006. Ahead of entry to Friday’s game at 6:45 p.m., the current attendance total is 49,977,443. The organization expects to have […]
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Bears beat Billikens, win fifth straight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears were looking for their fifth straight win Wednesday night against St. Louis University. And it’s 1-nothing Billikens when the Bears Grant Wood shoots the gap in left center, Drake Baldwin and Spencer Nivens both score it’s 2-one Missouri State. But St. Louis loaded the bases in the second and Kyle […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumbotron#Video Game#E Sports#The Kansas City Pioneers#Airbnb#The Co Founder#Royals White Sox
Four States Home Page

Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour visits Joplin and Webb City

Tonight, Mizzou made one of its Come HOME Tour stops in Joplin and Webb City. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois and Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson came to speak and answer questions of the local Mizzou fans and alumni. They gathered at Just A Taste in Webb City for a night of drinks and appetizers. Reed-Francois […]
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy