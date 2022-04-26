ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

NC ‘Trash Trout’ aims to keep waterways clear from litter

By Cheyenne Pagan
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jOgaP_0fL6jXFy00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Keeping waterways clear: that’s the goal of the ‘Trash Trout’ in Jacksonville.

The city partnered up with Coastal Carolina Riverwatch to install a device in one Jacksonville creek that could one day branch out to help water preservation nationally. What may seem like one small creek in Jacksonville is actually part of a much bigger picture.

Officials said waterways are all interconnected, so keeping litter out of the creek ultimately helps to keep it out of the ocean and off beaches.

“We’re losing the war against litter,” Stormwater, Soil and Erosion Control Manager for the City of Jacksonville, Pat Donovan-Brandenburg said.

Officials said littering has unintended consequences.

“Any trash that does make it out to the ocean could actually come back on our very beaches, you know, North Topsail, South Topsail, Surf City, down to Wrightsville,” Donovan-Brandenburg said.

Again, that’s because it’s all connected.

“All of that water comes here, it passes under (Highway) 24. And then it enters the base where it flows and meets with Northeast Creek,” Donovan-Brandenburg said. “Northeast Creek flows directly into the New River, then New River enters the Atlantic Ocean in Sneads Ferry.”

By installing the ‘Trash Trout’ they’re aiming to catch that litter before it makes its way downstream.

They also plan on cataloging every piece of litter from the ‘Trash Trout’ and collecting water samples, as well as looking into the microplastic problem.

“Where and how are those chemicals affecting those fish? More importantly, how does that affect the man? Short-term, long-term,” Donovan-Brandenburg said.

As of Tuesday, the ‘Trash Trout’ is empty because of the drought. But Donovan-Brandenburg said as soon as rain comes, they’ll be able to gauge just how much litter flowed through Scales Creek and into the device.

“If you go fishing or if you go to the beach or if you utilize our beaches any at all. Remember that it’s still connected. It’s still connected to this very small stream right here in the middle of Jacksonville,” Donovan-Brandenburg said.

Coastal Carolina Riverwatch volunteers will clear out the ‘Trash Trout’ about once every two weeks. They plan on keeping it at Scales Creek for about a year. After that, they plan to move it to a different location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Surf City, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Jacksonville, NC
Society
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Narcity USA

A Great White Shark Is Swimming Close To The Florida-Georgia Line & She's Almost 400 lbs.

Meet Gladee, the great white shark! She's being tracked right off the coast of the Florida and Georgia line. Her last marked position was April 7, 2022. The animal was tagged in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia back on October 1, 2020, by a non-profit organization, OCEARCH. The group focuses on research expeditions to flag down sharks that were previously out of reach, track them, and collect data for scientists.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Waterways#Atlantic Ocean#Littering
Thrillist

Sleep on Your Own Under-the-Radar Island Off the Coast of Florida

If you’ve thought about lounging—perhaps even sleeping—on some warm weather sands anywhere in Florida of late, you might have noticed open spaces are about as scarce as a helmet at Daytona Beach Bike Week. But there’s one singularly awesome spot most visitors overlook where you can day...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

11-foot hammerhead shark washes ashore on Florida beach

Beachgoers in south Florida were greeted by a foreboding scene earlier this month when an 11-foot hammerhead shark was discovered washed ashore in the early hours of the morning, Local 10 News reported.The female shark’s corpse was found at Pompano Beach, located just north of Fort Lauderdale, on 6 April, the news station reported.Reactions gathered from witnesses on the beach who had the misfortune of stumbling onto the scene featured a mixture of emotions, with some feeling awe while others took to mourning the great animal’s death.“You never want to see an animal this big laying on the beach,”...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
103GBF

Dangerous Portuguese Man-of-Wars Have Been Spotted on Florida Beaches

The only thing memorable about the 1979's ill-conceived Jaws sequel is the tagline: "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water." And it applies here. We're not that far removed from reports of a 1,600-pound great white shark swimming off the Florida Gulf Coast, and now a dangerous species of sea life is being found on Florida beaches. Trust me, you want no part of the Portuguese Man-of-War.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Two months with no answers in the February roadside shooting of Jared Bridegan in Jacksonville Beach, Florida

Kirsten Bridegan knew something was wrong as she waited for her husband, Jared, to come home. It was getting late and Jared wasn’t answering his phone. He was driving home to St. Augustine from Jacksonville Beach where he’d just dropped off his 9-year-old twins, a boy and girl from a previous marriage, at their mother’s house. In the backseat of Jared’s SUV was his and Kirsten’s 2-year-old daughter, Bexley. Kirsten was home with their 6-month-old daughter, London.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
WNCT

NC conducts alcohol enforcement, Havelock business cited

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Agents with North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement Unit charged more than 250 people Friday night in a series of coordinated actions. Officials said the charges included alcohol, drug, firearm, driving and gambling offenses. In addition, police seized six firearms, including an AR-15 rifle illegally possessed by a convicted felon. “Alcohol use […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WRAL News

Some of the most unique Airbnbs you can book in North Carolina

North Carolina's diverse landscape offers all sorts of unique vacation spots. You can visit both the mountains and the beach without having to leave the state. The variety of vacation spots in North Carolina makes for some interesting Airbnbs. From castles to cabins to boats, you can vacation just about anywhere using Airbnb.
TRAVEL
CBS 17

CBS 17

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy