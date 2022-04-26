ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Child porn, sex abuse arrests made through Project Safe Neighborhood

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WAND) - Illinois State Police said arrests for child pornography possession and sexual abuse were made as part of Project Safe Neighborhood efforts that started in the fall of 2021. There were a total of 27 proactive saturation details completed during this period, which ran from October 2021 to...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Guns#Child Pornography#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Project Safe Neighborhood#Christian#Vermilion#Psn#Bureau Of Justice
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAND TV

Woman gets 10 years for DUI crash that killed UI police lieutenant

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who admitted she was driving drunk in a 2021 crash that caused the death of a University of Illinois police lieutenant has been sentenced to ten years in prison. Logan Freed, 25, of Champaign pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence in connection...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man who rammed truck into Champaign Co. Satellite Jail to serve prison time

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who rammed a stolen pickup truck into the Champaign County Satellite Jail will serve 10 years in prison. Court records show Yevgeniy Nikolaev pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault while operating a motor vehicle, criminal damage to government-supported property, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicular invasion. When his prison sentence was handed down, he was credited for 287 days served.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Police: Unborn child has died after pregnant woman shot in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The unborn child of a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in Danville has died, police said in an update. According to police at approximately 9:20 p.m. Danville PD were dispatched to the 900 block of Cleveland for a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, Officers located a 21-year-old female...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Bicyclist hit and killed by train in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by a train Tuesday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at 6th St. and North Grand Ave. Witnesses said the bicyclist was heading east and tried to go around the crossing arms when he was struck by the southbound Amtrak train.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies bicyclist hit, killed by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a bicyclist who died when a train hit him in Springfield. The victim was 40-year-old Shane Reid, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. Allmon said he was pronounced dead at the scene. This happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Traffic crash under investigation in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police is investigating a crash in Champaign County. On Friday, ISP said it was investigating a crash on IL-130 near Champaign County Road 700 North. Troopers said IL-130 is closed between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North for the investigation.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy