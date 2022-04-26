Live Blog: Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

PIT: 45 - 25 - 11 (101 pts) CBJ: 36 - 37 - 7 (79 pts) The Penguins play their final game of the regular season as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PPG. Pittsburgh is 14-3-1 in its last 18 games versus Columbus dating back to February 3, 2017. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). The Penguins have won 10-straight games against the Blue Jackets here at PPG Paints Arena dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 15 games against the Blue Jackets, while nine of those 15 games have been four-plus goal efforts. Pittsburgh is 13-9-3 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO