SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure building in behind a dying frontal system over Florida will bring easterly winds at 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph. We will see some patchy fog over the areas that had gotten a little rain on Thursday. The fog will burn off and we will see generally sunny skies and then partly cloudy conditions by the mid afternoon. There is a 30% chance for showers and a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms near the coast and a 40% chance east of I-75. Over the weekend highs will be in the low to mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s inland with high humidity making if feel a little warmer. The rain chance is at 50% inland and 40% chance for coastal locations. Otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Winds will be out of the SSE at 10-15 mph with a sea breeze developing out of the west at 10 mph near the beach which will keep the high that around 83 degrees.

