Coffee County defeated Franklin County 11-2 in softball action on Thursday night at Terry Floyd Field. The Lady Raiders had an impressive 15 hits on the night including 3 from Chesnie Cox and 2 each from Kiya Ferrell, Olivia Evans, Haidyn Campbell and Channah Gannon. The big blow came off the bat of Gannon when she hit 2-run bomb in the 6th. Evans who had tripled scored on the homer.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO