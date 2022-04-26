ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio man accused of trafficking five minors set to appear in court

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0lZf_0fL6h8ai00

Update - 4/27/22:

Williams' court appearance was delayed today. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 28.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Original Report - 4/26/22:

A 32-year-old man suspected of sex-trafficking five minors in Palm Desert, Indio and Desert Hot Springs was being held in lieu of $1 million bail today, authorities said.

Dewayne Deanthony Williams, an Indio resident, was transported by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to the Southwest Detention Center on Tuesday, according to inmate records.

His arrest -- by the U.S Marshals Service on April 21 at the San Ysidro crossing port in San Diego County -- followed a March 4 investigation by the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, the sheriff's department said.

Williams is accused of human trafficking, pandering and lewd acts with a minor. He is also accused of inducing a minor to consume fentanyl.

He is set to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this case.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Indio man accused of trafficking five minors set to appear in court appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 5

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona woman to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Indio motel occupant

A 31-year-old Arizona woman accused of gunning down another woman at an Indio motel must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Carla Sharese Flores allegedly gunned down 27-year-old Ashley Brito of Thousand Palms at the City Center Motel last year.    Following a preliminary hearing at the Southwest Justice Center The post Arizona woman to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Indio motel occupant appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man injured in Palm Springs fire accused of arson

A Palm Springs man has been accused of starting a fire that left him injured and damaged several rooms in his home Friday morning. The fire happened Friday, April 22 at around 10:20 a.m. on the 2000 block of Tamarisk Road. Several rooms in the home were damaged and at least one person was taken The post Man injured in Palm Springs fire accused of arson appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mecca kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty

A 30-year-old man accused of forcing a motorist at gunpoint to lead sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in Mecca in 2020 again pleaded not guilty today to kidnapping and other charges. Gutberto Antonio Rodriguez was ordered to return to court May 20 for a trial-readiness conference.   Along with the kidnapping count, Rodriguez pleaded not The post Mecca kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty appeared first on KESQ.
MECCA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in Palm Springs Smart & Final shooting

A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Smart & Final in Palm Springs back in January. On the afternoon of January 17, a fight between two men just outside the doors of the store escalated into both shooting at each other, police said. No injuries were reported but the suspects The post Arrest made in Palm Springs Smart & Final shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
Indio, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Desert, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Testimony set to begin in trial of man accused in 2008 financially motivated killing

Opening statements are slated to get underway in just over a week for the retrial of a 73-year-old ex-attorney previously convicted in the 2008 financially motivated killing of a Palm Springs retiree but granted a new trial -- along with three of his co-defendants -- because of the behavior of the judge in the original The post Testimony set to begin in trial of man accused in 2008 financially motivated killing appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint

A 19-year-old was arrested by Border Patrol agents after being accused of attempting to smuggle nearly $355,000 worth of narcotics. The suspect arrived at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint in Borrego Springs at around 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the agency, the agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the Jeep to secondary The post Border Patrol: 19-year-old found with nearly $355K of meth & heroin at Hwy 86 checkpoint appeared first on KESQ.
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#The Larson Justice Center#The News Channel 3
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KESQ News Channel 3

Man who killed older brother during brawl sentenced

A Sage man who gunned down his older brother during a brawl and stashed the body where it still has not been found was sentenced today to 15 years to life in state prison. A Murrieta jury in October convicted Edgar Mancia of second-degree murder for the June 2019 slaying of 29-year-old Daniel "Danny" Mancia. The post Man who killed older brother during brawl sentenced appeared first on KESQ.
MURRIETA, CA
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ News Channel 3

Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash

Two people died, and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash on state Route 60 between Beaumont and Moreno Valley before dawn today. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. near Jack Rabbit Trail in the Badlands area. The California Highway Patrol said a 28-year-old Hemet woman in a Hyundai Sonata The post Victims identified in deadly Beaumont crash appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Fox News

Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy