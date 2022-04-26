Indio man accused of trafficking five minors set to appear in court

Update - 4/27/22:

Williams' court appearance was delayed today. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 28.

Original Report - 4/26/22:

A 32-year-old man suspected of sex-trafficking five minors in Palm Desert, Indio and Desert Hot Springs was being held in lieu of $1 million bail today, authorities said.

Dewayne Deanthony Williams, an Indio resident, was transported by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to the Southwest Detention Center on Tuesday, according to inmate records.

His arrest -- by the U.S Marshals Service on April 21 at the San Ysidro crossing port in San Diego County -- followed a March 4 investigation by the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, the sheriff's department said.

Williams is accused of human trafficking, pandering and lewd acts with a minor. He is also accused of inducing a minor to consume fentanyl.

He is set to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Wednesday.

