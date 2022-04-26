ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Amber Heard hires elite security firm as threats during Johnny Depp trial rise

By Elizabeth Rosner, Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wSueE_0fL6h2IM00

Amber Heard has hired an elite security detail for protection amid fears of escalating threats and “lone-wolf” attacks from crazed Johnny Depp fans at her defamation trial, The Post has learned.

The security firm, staffed by former military and government officials, is monitoring “lone-wolf supporters trying to gain access to the [Fairfax] County Circuit Courthouse grounds, vehicles, or entrance to the facility,” according to a Sunday memo obtained by The Post.

The high-profile company has stationed personnel on the grounds of the Fairfax, Va., courthouse, with Heard shelling out at least $120 an hour per guard, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

It’s unclear how many guards — who are working undercover — are protecting her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0x9U_0fL6h2IM00
Amber Heard has hired an elite security firm in response to escalating threats from fans of her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
EPA

“Don’t be predictable or complacent,” the security firm warns in the memo.

Spectators have been chasing vehicles carrying Heard and her team home from the courthouse, according to video and images obtained by the firm. The memo suggests that guards devise circuitous routes to ensure the “Aquaman” actress can get to her temporary residence safely.

Heard, 36, and her legal team have been subjected to threats online and the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trended on Twitter last week when the actor took the stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mD9qV_0fL6h2IM00
The security firm is focused on “lone-wolf” supporters trying to get access to the courthouse where the defamation trail is taking place.
Chris Kleponis – CNP / MEGA

“Morality question: Is it OK to kill and eat Amber Heard’s lawyer, since she’ll probably brutally kill him herself?” one person tweeted Tuesday.

“Who wants to join me in my expedition to brutally murder Amber Heard,” another user wrote on April 13 while court was in session.

Another tweeted on April 20, “#AmberHeardd you big boggle head butch I’m coming for you when you get outta court hoe you lying ass big ffaced butched it’s up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oc7g_0fL6h2IM00
Fans of Depp have flooded social media with threats against his ex-wife Heard.
AP

Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York, who led the successful Nxivm sex cult investigation, said online threats should not be taken lightly.

“When people are fueled over social media, dangerous real-life events can happen,” Penza told The Post.

“Fueled by social media, Twitter comes to life and that is something we all reckon with,” Penza added. “What is happening on the internet and attacks on various individuals, especially women” is menacing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DMmzb_0fL6h2IM00
The security firm has obtained video of spectators chasing vehicles transporting Heard from the trial.
Chris Kleponis – CNP / MEGA

During the R. Kelly trial , supporters of the rapper taunted and attacked prosecutors and even disrupted courtroom proceedings, she said. But in criminal trials like Kelly’s, law enforcement such as the FBI were involved and provided an additional level of security.

Depp is suing his ex-wife Heard claiming she defamed him when she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, was not named in the essay, but he claims it clearly referenced him and ruined his career, damaged his reputation and cost him tens of millions of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbPll_0fL6h2IM00
The hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trended on Twitter last week.
AP

Heard’s team, meanwhile, argues that Depp did abuse his ex-wife, physically and sexually, and claim that his denials are not credible because he was often too drunk or high to recall what happened.

The Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office has been handling security and has so far kicked out two Depp supporters for online threats against Heard, as well as one of her supporters for breaking courtroom rules.

After The Post exclusively reported the two Depp superfans getting barred from the proceedings, the court began requiring those entering the gallery to show identification.

The source said the private detail hired by Heard is in contact with the sheriff’s office, which declined to comment. The Post is not naming the firm due to a contract clause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMEqG_0fL6h2IM00
Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she alleged she was the victim of domestic abuse.
AP

Depp has long had a team of bodyguards by his side — one of whom actually testified during the trial.

His and Heard’s teams declined to comment on the beefed up security measures.

The courtroom has been chock full of Depp fans since the trial began about three weeks ago, with some admirers travelling from as far as Australia to witness the proceedings.

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
