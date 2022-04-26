ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How bowing to the transgender lobby led to a Rikers prison rape

By Post Editorial Board
 3 days ago

Because New York’s leaders refuse to stand up to the most absurd demands of transgender advocates, a woman got raped in the shower at Rikers. And, in a similar outcome that the advocates insisted it was sheer bigotry to fear, two New Jersey inmates got pregnant courtesy of a fellow prisoner.

The rape happened back in February, but the trans woman inmate only got sentenced this week (to seven years). The pregnancies are reportedly the result of consensual sex with a trans inmate .

Of the 800 prisoners at Jersey’s only women’s prison (the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility), 27 are trans — not required to undergo surgery to be housed there under a foolish state-court settlement. The city Department of Correction policy is at least less rigid: It continues to house Marceline Harvey , a k a Harvey Marceline, who killed at least two girlfriends, in a men’s unit at Rikers.

(But is Marceline even transgender? In an interview with The Post, they indicated that Marceline and Harvey were two different personalities.)

Harvey did more than 50 years’ hard time for murdering girlfriends in 1963 and 1985. Paroled in 2019, she now stands accused of killing and dismembering 68-year-old Susan Leyden .

It would be insane to jail her with other women, but that’s what the ideologues want. If the DOC had stared them down completely, that February rape wouldn’t have happened.

The city Department of Correction should not be obligated to house Marceline Harvey with other women.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

With rape of all kinds a notorious prison problem, there’s nothing transphobic about refusing to house people with male genitalia in a women’s unit.

Refusing to acknowledge hard biological facts in such cases simply puts women at risk. Treating everyone with dignity can’t compel us to deny reality.

