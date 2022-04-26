ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams asks NYers to send photos of subway cops using phones on the job

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Mayor Eric Adams is tired of seeing NYPD officers on their phones at subway stations — and is asking New Yorkers to snap a picture when they see it happening.

“You walk downstairs, you see five transit officers standing at the booth looking at their phones,” New York City’s mayor griped during a budget briefing at City Hall on Tuesday.

“If you see it, send me a picture. Let me know,” he said, “because I’ll go to that district the next day and see exactly what’s happening.”

“Send me a shot. New Yorkers, you see that, send me a photo and I will be at that station.”

Adams told reporters he was “disappointed” in how NYPD’s Transit Bureau has deployed officers in response to rising crime and high-profile incidents like the April 12 mass shooting that left 10 people with bullet wounds and another 19 injured in the mayhem.

The rate of underground crimes per rider also remains stubbornly above pre-COVID levels, despite being down overall because of lower ridership. NYPD increased subway patrols to combat the violence, but felony assault rates have continued to climb.

“I have been meeting with the chief of the Transit [Bureau] and the police commissioner to talk about better deployment. I want police officers on the train,” said the mayor, a former transit cop himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ixs6_0fL6gov800
Eric Adams encouraged straphangers to take photos of police officers using their cellphones on the subways.
Paul Martinka

Adams also expressed support for the MTA’s new “blue ribbon” panel on fare evasion, which MTA CEO Janno Lieber announced Tuesday morning. He reiterated his call to city district attorneys to criminally prosecute fare evasion cases, but said cops should be issuing more civil fines as well.

NYPD will conduct fare evasion enforcement stings at stations where farebeating is “rampant,” the mayor said.

“Fare evasion is a problem,” he said. “We don’t want to be heavy-handed — but we do want to return the message that any and everything can’t go on our subway system.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XArwP_0fL6gov800
Adams said he will visit districts where cops reportedly use their cellphones to “see exactly what’s happening.”
Paul Martinka

Comments / 9

Related
CBS New York

Police union, governor respond after Mayor Adams calls out phone use

NEW YORK -- There have been stunning developments about subway safety. The head of the MTA on Wednesday tried to assure riders there really are more cops on the trains as transit crime continues to skyrocket.And Mayor Eric Adams' vow to go after transit cops who don't appear to be doing their jobs received intense pushback from both the governor and the police union, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.Adams is a former transit cop, which gave added significance to his complaint, echoing rider complaints, about cops who are seen reading their smartphones instead of patrolling the platforms or the trains.He has also been in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Couple thought to be homeless killed on subway tracks: NYPD

A man and a woman, both believed to be homeless, were killed on the subway tracks Friday morning, officials said. The couple was found just before 11 a.m. near the 145th Street One-train subway stop in Hamilton Heights, NYPD officials said. The woman’s body was found inside the subway tunnel, while the man appeared to have been dragged by the train into the nearby stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Nypd#Mayor#New Yorkers#Transit Bureau#The Transit Lsb Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
PIX11

Body found at Bronx car fire scene, officials say

LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A body was found inside a car that was on fire in the Bronx, according to the FDNY. Neighbors told PIX11 News they saw the victim, who has not been identified, hop back into the car after the fire started. He never made it out. “I thought I was bugging […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Dies After Walking Into Burning Car: Witness

Questions surrounding a mysterious death consumed a New York City neighborhood Friday after a man was found dead inside a burned car. The car burst into flames on Intervale Avenue in the Bronx before the sun came up, around 5:30 a.m. All that remained hours later was the shell of a Toyota Camry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy