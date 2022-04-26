ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie Cryer named Jenks Public Schools Teacher of the Year

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Middle School music teacher Julie Cryer has been named the 2021-2022 Jenks Public Schools District Teacher of the Year. Cryer — who is also the assistant band director at Jenks Middle School — was selected from a group of 10 teachers in the district by a committee of Jenks Public Schools administrators, school board members and Jenks teachers who previously were finalists for Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year.

The surprise announcement was made by Superintendent Dr. Stacey Butterfield in front of Cryer’s students with help of the school’s principals and select administrators from around the district.

“I am completely humbled by this,” Cryer said. “Jenks has always been about excellence in every area, so to have the privilege of representing this district and all of the teachers who do so much for our students is really a dream come true.”

Originally from Bartlesville, Okla. Cryer has taught music and band at Jenks for 15 years and has spent 23 years as an educator. In her role as assistant band director, Cryer works with students in 6th grade through 12th grade, and she contributes to all areas of the Jenks Public School Trojan Pride program, according to a statement from the district.

“Being a teacher is the best job because I know I am shaping tomorrow,” stated Cryer. “I know I am having an impact on these kids just like my teachers had on me. No matter what happens in that classroom or what we go through as teachers, the job is worth it. I absolutely love what I do.”

