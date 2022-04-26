Wausau West honors musicians, athletes that will be continuing activities at the next level
By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
3 days ago
For Wausau Pilot & Review
Wausau West High School had a photo-op and signing for current West students planning on performing and playing music or sports at the next level.
“We are proud of all our musicians and athletes and take the time to recognize those who desire to take the Warrior tradition into a college opportunity,” the West High School Activities Department said in a statement. “These are wonderful students that have been great Warriors and we wish them the best at their respective schools.”
