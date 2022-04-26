Wausau West honors musicians, athletes that will be continuing activities at the next level

Wausau West High School celebrated a number of seniors who will be playing sports or taking part in musical programs at the collegiate and/or community level next year at a ceremony on April 22. Honorees are, seated from left, Tess Bruner (women’s golf at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point), Lexa Silavanh (music minor at UWSP), Mattea Baeseman (music performance at UW-Milwaukee), and Taylor Bird (orchestra at Wausau Symphony). Standing, Jo Fortenberry (orchestra at UWSP), Abigail Trueblood (orchestra UW-Oshkosh), Randi Krueger (cross country at Palm Beach Atlantic University), Joe Berens (football at UWSP), Sam Kray (lacrosse at St. John’s University of Minnesota), Ethan Graham (baseball at Benedictine University in Mesa, Ariz.), Jack Berens (football at Ripon College), Reed Napiwocki (football at Michigan Tech), Brooklyn Hess (orchestra at UWSP/Wausau Symphony), and Adriana Becker (orchestra NTC/Wausau Symphony). Not pictured is Leisa Tsunoda (orchestra at Brigham Young University). (Photo courtesy of Wausau West High School)

For Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West High School had a photo-op and signing for current West students planning on performing and playing music or sports at the next level.

“We are proud of all our musicians and athletes and take the time to recognize those who desire to take the Warrior tradition into a college opportunity,” the West High School Activities Department said in a statement. “These are wonderful students that have been great Warriors and we wish them the best at their respective schools.”