BMW Charity Pro-Am celebrities announces

The celebrities for this year’s BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament were announced Tuesday and include several familiar faces.

The tournament, a regular stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, takes place June 9-12 at the Thornblade Club and the Carolina Country Club, which returns to the course rotation following a several years hiatus.

The list of celebrities revealed at Tuesday morning’s news conference:

New Celebrities

LPGA Hall of Fame Golfer Amy Alcott

Country Music Artist George Birge

Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver Connor De Phillippi

Golf Channel Contributory and Podcast Host Will Lowery

Golf Social Media Influencers Kat and Isabella Shee (“Shee Sisters”)

Returning Celebrities

TV Actor Anthony Anderson (Blac-ish)

TV Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)

TV Actor Andy Buckley (“David” – The Office)

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy

Professional Boxer Canelo Alvarez

ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins

Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)

Former MLB Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.

Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton

PGA Tour Radio Personality Brian Katrek

Sports Radio and TV Personality Ann Liguori

World Long Drive Competitor Troy Mullins

Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst Sterling Sharpe

MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith

Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson

Former MLB Pitcher David Wells

Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor Justin Wheelon

Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on Tuesday

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on Tuesday BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More » BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on TuesdayRead More »

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on Tuesday

BMW Charity Pro-Am Celebrities announced on Tuesday

“We look forward to welcoming this exceptional lineup of celebrities to the upstate for the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “In addition to returning crowd favorites, we are excited to have LPGA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott, country music artist George Birge, and professional racing driver Connor De Phillippi joining us. Newcomers Will Lowery and the Shee Sisters will also help create a fun and engaging atmosphere for fans.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.