BMW Charity Pro-Am celebrities announces

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

The celebrities for this year’s BMW Charity Pro-Am golf tournament were announced Tuesday and include several familiar faces.

The tournament, a regular stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, takes place June 9-12 at the Thornblade Club and the Carolina Country Club, which returns to the course rotation following a several years hiatus.

The list of celebrities revealed at Tuesday morning’s news conference:

New Celebrities

  • LPGA Hall of Fame Golfer Amy Alcott
  • Country Music Artist George Birge
  • Gold Rated BMW Motorsport Works Driver Connor De Phillippi
  • Golf Channel Contributory and Podcast Host Will Lowery
  • Golf Social Media Influencers Kat and Isabella Shee (“Shee Sisters”)

Returning Celebrities

  • TV Actor Anthony Anderson (Blac-ish)
  • TV Actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)
  • TV Actor Andy Buckley (“David” – The Office)
  • Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
  • Professional Boxer Canelo Alvarez
  • ESPN Golf Analyst Michael Collins
  • Country Pop Musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts)
  • Former MLB Outfielder Ken Griffey Jr.
  • Olympic Curler and Gold Medalist Matt Hamilton
  • PGA Tour Radio Personality Brian Katrek
  • Sports Radio and TV Personality Ann Liguori
  • World Long Drive Competitor Troy Mullins
  • Former NFL Wide Receiver and NFL Network Analyst Sterling Sharpe
  • MLB Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith
  • Golf Channel Personality Lauren Thompson
  • Former MLB Pitcher David Wells
  • Emmy Award-Winning Director and Actor Justin Wheelon
  • Professional NHL Defenseman James Wisniewski
“We look forward to welcoming this exceptional lineup of celebrities to the upstate for the 2022 BMW Charity Pro-Am,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities, Inc. “In addition to returning crowd favorites, we are excited to have LPGA Hall of Famer Amy Alcott, country music artist George Birge, and professional racing driver Connor De Phillippi joining us. Newcomers Will Lowery and the Shee Sisters will also help create a fun and engaging atmosphere for fans.”

