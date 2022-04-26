ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Freeze Watch issued for Carroll, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; McPherson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Monona WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Dodge Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks; Carbon; Delaware; Eastern Chester; Eastern Montgomery; Lehigh; Lower Bucks; Monroe; Northampton; Philadelphia; Upper Bucks; Western Chester; Western Montgomery ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY A combination of low relative humidity, an increasing northwest wind and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread today across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Relative humidity values are forecast to drop to between 20 to 25 percent this afternoon, while winds will be out of the northwest from 10 to 15 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pittsburg County through 430 AM CDT At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Indianola to 3 miles northeast of Stuart. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Krebs Savanna... Alderson Mcalester Regional Airport... Haywood Blocker... Arpelar Featherston MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cloud, Ottawa, Republic by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa; Republic WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Republic, Cloud and Ottawa Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLOUD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northwest Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Slippery Roads Possible This Morning Light snow overnight, wet roads from snow melt yesterday may result in some slippery roads across Aroostook and Northern Penobscot counties early this morning as temperatures are around 32 degrees. Please drive with caution and be aware that road conditions may change considerably from one place to the next. Roads will become just wet within a couple hours after sunrise.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * Through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Sunday late morning through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with northwest winds gusting up to 15 mph at times. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in parts of northeastern Pennsylvania. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, which has determined a high danger rating for today.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Codington, Day, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Codington; Day; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Norman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Norman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. .Due to recent rainfall, the Wild Rice River at Hendrum continues to see rises in river levels. While rises are anticipated, the river is expected to remain within Minor flood stage. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. Agricultural flooding begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Saturday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 421 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported that excessive rainfall has led to flash flooding near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Shamrock Lane on the southwest side of Carthage, Missouri. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Dry Fork at Pine Road and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Aurora, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Jerauld by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Aurora; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Jerauld WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Brule, Jerauld, Douglas, Charles Mix and Aurora Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
AURORA COUNTY, SD

