Berkeley County, WV

Freeze Watch issued for Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fremont, Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fremont; Montgomery; Page The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa Page County in southwestern Iowa * Until 1030 AM CDT. * At 943 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Essex, or 24 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Clarinda around 955 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Villisca. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. For the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO LATE FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 9.3 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Crow Wing, South Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. Target Area: Crow Wing; South Aitkin The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting South Aitkin and Crow Wing zones. For the Mississippi at Aitkin...flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached just after midnight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this afternoon. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River at Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 14.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hughes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Hughes County through 345 AM CDT At 315 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dustin to near Lamar to 4 miles northwest of Atwood. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Holdenville, Wetumka, Dustin, Calvin, Lamar, Horntown, Yeager, Atwood and Spaulding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Pettis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 08:10:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Johnson; Pettis The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Blackwater River at Valley City affecting Johnson MO and Pettis Counties. For the Blackwater River...including Valley City...Minor flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Blackwater River at Valley City. * WHEN...From early this morning to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and farm fields along the river begin to flood. At 25.0 feet, County Highway E near Valley City and Highway 23 near the Perry State Wildlife Area are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.5 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. .River levels continue to rise as a result of ongoing rainfall. Moderate stage is expected to be reached Saturday morning and the river looks to remain within Moderate flood stage throughout the forecast period. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 107.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Saturday was 107.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.7 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Barnes, Cass, Western Walsh County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Western Walsh County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Minnesota and North Dakota, including the following areas, in Minnesota, Clay, East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen, Norman, North Beltrami, North Clearwater, Pennington, Red Lake, Roseau, South Beltrami, South Clearwater, West Becker, West Marshall, and West Polk. In North Dakota, Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh, Eddy, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Steele, Towner, Traill, and Western Walsh. * Through Sunday morning * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; White Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE LOWER ELEVATIONS OF YAVAPAI AND NORTHERN GILA COUNTIES AS WELL AS THE WHITE MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...The lower elevations of Yavapai and northern Gila counties, as well as the White Mountains. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 9 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials and fire crews in the field of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Southern Gila County, Tonto National Forest Foothills FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHERN GILA COUNTY * AFFECTED AREA...Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills. * TIMING...Sunday late morning through early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * IMPACTS...Fuels are dry and fire danger is very high. These conditions combined with low relative humidity and strong winds will lead to widespread hazardous fire weather conditions.
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington The National Weather Service in Grand Forks ND has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. .Due to recent rainfall, river levels along the Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge continue to rise. The river is expected to reach Minor flood stage late in the day Saturday. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, MINOR FLOOD STAGE. Some county roads are flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR THE EASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .After a break from the winds today, southwesterly winds will strengthen on Sunday. Combined with exceptionally dry conditions and an unstable atmosphere, critical fire weather conditions will return for western and central areas Sunday. It is unclear at this time how far east a dryline will advance and the eastern plains may not experience critical fire weather conditions on Sunday due to Gulf moisture holding on and the potential for wetting storms. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Eastern plains late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154. * TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 05:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Tamarac, Margate, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Lauderhill, Coconut Creek, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Sea Ranch Lakes, Lazy Lake, Village Park and Palm Aire. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

