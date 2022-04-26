ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 6 panel mulls second invitation to McCarthy

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gVjN_0fL6cETw00

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack may again seek to speak with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in light of a slew of comments he made in a series of audio recordings released by The New York Times.

The committee in January issued an invitation — but not a subpoena — to McCarthy, an offer he has since rebuffed.

“We’ve invited him to come earlier before the latest revelation that was reported on tapes. So in all probability, he will be issued another invitation to come just like some other members,” Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said, noting a decision will be made “soon.”

In the tapes, McCarthy can be heard saying that in a conversation with former President Trump, the latter admitted he bore some responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

In another exchange, McCarthy said he wanted to avoid any conversations with Trump about a pardon by former Vice President Mike Pence — a key exchange generating scrutiny by the committee.

The Times on Tuesday released more audio showing McCarthy’s frustration with disparaging comments some Republican lawmakers made about their colleagues, including the Jan. 6 panel’s vice chairwoman, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

The request for an appearance from McCarthy was preceded by invitations to Reps. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who have likewise failed to appear.

Thompson said new members might also receive an invitation to speak with the committee.

“We’ll make a decision on any others before the week is out,” he said.

Thompson also did not rule out a possible subpoena for McCarthy if he does not respond to a second invitation.

“That will be a consideration for the committee,” he said.

Mychael Schnell contributed.

MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
Washington Examiner

Eyes on Cheney as Jan. 6 panel mulls Ginni Thomas subpoena

Concerns are growing among allies of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife, Ginni, that the mostly Democratic panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots will demand she testify about election texts she sent to the White House. The focus is on panel vice chairwoman Rep. Liz...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
The Hill

The Hill

